EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 23 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin discuss upcoming meeting

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites Akorda's press service.

    During the conversation, the Heads of State discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the regional and international agenda.

    The Presidents also considered the schedule of the forthcoming meetings, including within the framework of the Fifth Caspian Summit to be held in Aktau on August 12.

    The telephone conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!