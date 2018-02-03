Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin hold phone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Akorda press service reports.

The Presidents discussed the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress which was held in Russia's Sochi on January 29-30, and Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the significant contribution of the Russian Federation to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

The sides also discussed the Kazakh-Russian cooperation within the framework of Eurasian economic integration in the light of the recent meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization Forum in Almaty.

During their conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also exchanged views on other topical issues of the regional and international agenda.