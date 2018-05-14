Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin hold talks in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - A bilateral meeting between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was held within the framework of the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on the election as President of the Russian Federation, underscoring that he triumphantly won the trust of the nation on March 18.

"Amid these challenging conditions, it is worth much. It is the confidence in that work and line pursued by you, enhancing the authority and pride of Russia and its people. Therefore, they got united and supported you. May God grant you good health to endure everything and lead Russia to a great and bright path. We, Kazakhstan, look forward to it as the closest country that probably has the most exemplary relations and economic ties with Russia. You have already mentioned that our turnover is over $16 billion, and the creation of joint ventures is on the rise. This is what we agreed on," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia will always cooperate and advance in all respects.





"Yesterday we discussed all the issues we have. They always arise between neighbors, independent states. (...) We are allies, close states, and the media of both countries should work in the same spirit ... If there are issues, we will solve them. We have always done that and solved them in that way for all these 25 years. I want to wish you all the best," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In turn, Vladimir Putin pointed out that Kazakhstan is Russia's strategic ally, one of the closest partners, and relations between our countries are developing successfully and consistently.

"Last year we had a good result in the economy, +30.5% turnover growth. Russia is one of the top trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. I want to highlight the growth of direct investments in Kazakhstan's economy. We have many areas of cooperation. We are constantly in touch on all these issues. It's good that there is such an opportunity to talk about bilateral matters on the margins of today's summit," the Russian President said.

It is noteworthy that this meeting has been the first for Nazarbayev and Putin since the latter was inaugurated as President of the Russian Federation on May 7, 2018.

Kazakhstan-Russia relations are distinguished by dynamic development in various aspects. At the present stage, the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st Century signed by the Presidents of the two countries serves as the basis for the strategic partnership.

Regular meetings and negotiations between the heads of state play a key role in strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia. In 2017, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid three visits to the Russian Federation, while Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan twice.

The Russian Federation traditionally tops the trade partners of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, Russia's share in the foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan reached 20.6% in 2017. The country ranks fourth in terms of exports of Kazakhstan-made products, that is 9.3%, and first as to imports in Kazakhstan, 39.2%. In 2017, the trade turnover amounted to $16 billion, which is 25.6% higher than in 2016.

It is to be recalled that the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is underway in Sochi, Russia. Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan are participating in it.