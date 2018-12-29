Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin summarize results of cooperation in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda informs.

During the conversation, the heads of state summed up the bilateral cooperation in 2018, highlighting the positive dynamics in the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations across a broad range of areas.

The presidents also discussed topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in Russia-Ukraine relations.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and wished peace and prosperity to the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.

The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.