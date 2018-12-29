EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:54, 29 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin summarize results of cooperation in 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda informs.

    During the conversation, the heads of state summed up the bilateral cooperation in 2018, highlighting the positive dynamics in the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations across a broad range of areas.

    The presidents also discussed topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in Russia-Ukraine relations.

    The leaders of the two countries exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and wished peace and prosperity to the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.

    The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!