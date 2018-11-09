EN
    19:49, 09 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin visit Schoolchildren’s Palace in Petropavlovsk

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia visited the Petropavlovsk Schoolchildren's Palace, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Following the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, the presidents of the two countries visited the classrooms and laboratories of the Schoolchildren's Palace, which use innovative technologies in the educational process.

    The heads of state met with the students, who demonstrated their works.

