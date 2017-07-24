EN
    17:25, 24 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wishes happy birthday to Uzbek President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday during a telephone talk today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's official website.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the Uzbek leader good health, prosperity and every success in his high government position.

    During the conversation, the heads of state praised high level of relations between Astana and Tashkent and agreed to maintain bilateral cooperation in priority areas.

