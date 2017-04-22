EN
    13:07, 22 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Telmanov to represent Kazakhstan at Mister Global 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Telmanov, 22, will represent Kazakhstan at the Mister Global 2017 in Thailand on May 8-21, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The young man won the Mister Semey 2017 and the Mister Global Kazakhstan 2017 titles this February. In his words, he participated in the events because they promote courage and other qualities of a true man.

    This will be the first time Kazakhstan will be represented at the Mister Global event. 

    Kazakhstan Events Entertainment
