Nursultanov to fight unbeaten KO artist from the U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Name of the future opponent of Kazakhstan's boxer Meiirim Nursultanov (4-0, 3 KOs) in November 25 fight has been revealed, according to Sports.kz.

The Kazakh boxer will face 26-year-old American Eric Moon (7-0, 6 KOs). It will be a six-round middleweight fight.

The boxing night will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main event will be the Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy fight.