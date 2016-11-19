EN
    Nursultanov weighs in ahead of his boxing debut in Las Vegas

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Meyirim Nursultanov underwent weighing-in procedure ahead of his undercard fight during Sergey Kovalev-Andre Ward boxing evening.

    His weight made 159 pounds and his opponent American Henry Beckford weighs 160.5 pounds.

    The Sergey Kovalev-Andre Ward bout will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday at 09:00 Astana time.

    The fight will be aired by Khabar TV Channel, Sports.kz reported.

     

     

