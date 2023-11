ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov (1-0, 0 KOs) met with Javier Olvera (1-0, 1 KO) in Uncasville, Connecticut, according to Sports.kz.

The six-round fight ended in a technical knockout in the second round.

This is the Nursultanov's first professional fight to end inside the distance. He had two professional bouts so far. For Olvera it is the first defeat.