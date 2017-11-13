EN
    07:37, 13 November 2017

    NYPD's Dimash Niyazov climbs 19 lines in BoxRec's rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated New York City police officer Dimash "Lightning" Niyazov (13-0-3, 6 KOs) defeated American Agustine Mauras (6-4-3, 3 KOs) and jumped to 236th in BoxRec's rankings, Sports.kz reports.

    This victory in the undercard of the boxing night that was held in Uniondale, NY allowed Niyazov to improve his position in the BoxRec.com's rankings of lightweight fighters. Agustine Mauras plummeted from 915th to 937th line.

