NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM New Zealand police said on Monday that one of those injured during the eruption of a volcano visited by tourists earlier this month died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the official death toll to 17 while two remain missing.

«Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night, police were advised of the death shortly before 11 pm,» Reuters quoted Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims as saying in a statement, WAM reports.

White Island, also known as Whakaari, erupted 9th December while 47 people were visiting the volcano. The active volcano off the east coast of the country's North Island had become a popular tourist destination in recent years, receiving more than 10,000 visitors annually.