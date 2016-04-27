EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 27 April 2016 | GMT +6

    O. De La Hoya: As a promoter I need to make Golovkin-Canelo fight really big

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Saul Alvarez, formerly famous boxer, Oscar De La Hoya commented on the possibility of the Alvarez-Golovkin fight, Sports.kz informs.

    "Look, Golovkin will use any opportunity to lure Canelo into his trap. But I am a professional in this business, I am a veteran. I saw these things before," De La Hoya said to ESPN Deportes.

    "This is my job as a promoter to make sure that the Golovkin-Canelo fight is as big as it can possibly be. It needs to be as big as the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. You probably want to ask me if it is going to take three or four years in this case. No, it is not. This fight will happen earlier, but not now," the promoter of Saul Alvarez said.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!