O. Rypakova advanced into finals at IAAF World Championships

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Olga Rypakova from Kazakhstan advanced into the finals at the 15th IAAF World Championships in long jump.

In the qualification round she had the fourth result, 14.33 m.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Irina Ektova had the result of 13 meter and 61 centimeters, which was not enough to continue the competition. The best result was shown by Bulgarian Gabrialla Petrova - 14.44.

The finals will be held on August 24.