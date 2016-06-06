O. Rypakova: Success at the Diamond League is step towards good results at Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova shared her thoughts about the success at the sixth stage of the Diamond League in Birmingham, Sports.kz informs.

"It was a good day for me. I am happy to win this Diamond League stage. However, it's not my limit. I am now preparing for the Olympic Games, and I think that today's success is a step towards good results at the Olympic Games. I am glad I was able to beat Caterine Ibargüen today, because after the Olympic Games I could not get close to her results, and that's why I am inspired today. This day gives me hope for good results at the Olympic Games. This is another chance to stand on the pedestal of the Olympic Games," Olga Rypakova said after winning the triple jump event at the Diamond League in Birmingham.