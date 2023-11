ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Diamond League stage took place in Birmingham, Great Britain, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Olga Rypakova won the triple jump event at this Diamond League stage finishing ahead of Colombian Caterine Ibargüen and Olha Saladuha from Ukraine.

1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 14,61

2. Caterine Ibargüen (Colombia) - 14,56

3. Olha Saladuha (Ukraine) - 14,40.