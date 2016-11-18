OANA General Assembly kicks off in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 16th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) has started its work Nov. 18 in Baku, Trend reported.

The financial report, the report of financial and technical committees of the organization will be discussed during the event.

Meanwhile, president and members of the management council, secretary general of the organization will be elected and the election for technical and ethical committees will be held.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies was formed in 1961. This is a big media organization that brings together the heads of 44 news agencies from 35 countries.

Kazinform International Agency is the member of the OANA.