Oasis of Knowledge: Dimash fans opened a library at a rural school in Malaysia

In honor of Dimash Qudaibergen’s 30th anniversary, the fan club of the Kazakh artist in Malaysia presented a significant gift – a library for pupils of a local rural school. The project was named “Oasis of Knowledge”. Its goal is to equip the new library with the necessary books, teaching materials and equipment to improve the learning environment for schoolchildren and local residents, dimashnews.com reports.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Malaysia and with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, fan club members and their friends sponsored the opening of a new library. Books, learning materials, furniture and equipment, including a Smart TV and projector, were donated to the library. Special attention was paid to multilingual learning materials: books in Malay, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, English, Chinese, Arabic, Korean and French.

The project was realized thanks to the support of 48 sponsors and the participation of 12 volunteers who came from different parts of Malaysia and spent 4 days painting, renovating and equipping the library. SK Malinsau School, Ranau, is an educational institution for about 250 students aged 6 to 12 from 8 surrounding villages and plays an important role in bringing the local community together.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The handover ceremony was held on May 20, 2024 during the school’s line-up ceremony. Dimash Malaysian Dears Fan Club Administrator, Syaidatul Sabila Azwa Mohd Ali, handed over the library to the school’s Assistant Administrator Amat Kopong in the presence of fan club members, teachers and students of the school.

Syaidatul Sabila Azwa and Oasis of Knowledge Project Manager Adlina Shatirah Zainudin said: “This project embodies our commitment to meaningful and lasting change in education and rural communities. We want to honor the philanthropic values of Dimash Kudaibergen and contribute to the development of young minds. We extend our sincere gratitude to all sponsors, supporters and strategic partners who have contributed to this noble cause.”

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Amat Kopong, Assistant Administrator for Student Affairs at SK Malinsau, said: “We are delighted that Dimash Malaysian Dears has chosen our school. It will have a huge impact on the students, especially those in rural areas, improving their knowledge and providing a conducive learning environment.”

Headmaster Jamain Bin Abdul Halin added: “On behalf of SK Malinsau, I express our deep appreciation for the care of Dimash fans for such a meaningful gift. I am sure that with the advent of such a center, students will be more interested in their studies, which will help confirm our slogan ‘Good and Smart Children’.”