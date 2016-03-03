Obama extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed over Ukraine for one more year

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - US President Barack Obama has extended sanctions imposed on Russia over developments in Ukraine for one more year, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The actions and policies addressed in the Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," according to a document circulated by the White House. "Therefore, I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660."

The Executive Order was issued on March 6, 2014. It was followed by more Executive Orders on March 16 and 20, 2014 (13661 and 13662) and on December 19, 2014 (13685) on Crimea.

The sanctions are applicable to a number of Russian citizens, including state officials, and to officials of the government of Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych. Apart from that, a number of Russian companies and businessmen, as well as the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republic also fell under the sanctions.

