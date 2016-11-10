Obama to welcome Trump to White House

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - President Obama is to welcome his successor Donald Trump to the White House for talks aimed at smoothing over the transition of power, BBC News reports.

It could prove a difficult meeting with Mr Trump having questioned Mr Obama's US citizenship and promising to dismantle some of his key policies.



Mr Obama though has said he is "rooting" for Mr Trump after his shock defeat of Hillary Clinton.



Thousands have taken to the streets of major US cities denouncing Mr Trump.

Mr Obama - who for his part had branded Mr Trump "unfit" for office and campaigned against him - urged all Americans to accept the result of Tuesday's election.



"We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country," he said.



The defeated Mrs Clinton also told supporters Mr Trump had to be given a "chance to lead".

Click here to read more