Obamas return to White House for official portraits unveiling

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama returned to the executive mansion on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, Anadolu Agency reports.

The portraits depict the US's 45th president posing against a white background in a black suit, white shirt and gray tie, staring into the eyes of the painter with hands planted firmly in his pockets. The painting by artist Robert McCurdy is near photo-realistic, depicting Obama standing augustly.

McCurdy's other depictions of famous public figures have included Toni Morrison, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

«What I love about Roberts work is that he paints people exactly the way they are, for better or worse,» said Obama. «He captures every wrinkle on your face, every crease in your shirt. You'll note that he refused to hide any of my gray hairs, refused my request to make my ears smaller.»

«His work is so precise that at first glance it looks like a photograph and Robert also paints his subjects looking straight ahead. So it feels like you're face to face forming a connection. And that appealed to me,» he added.

Michelle Obama's portrait was drawn by Sharon Sprung. It depicts the former first lady in an elegant powder blue dress as she sits relaxed on a blue couch. Like her husband's portrait, Obama's depicts her staring as if in to the viewer's eyes.

«It is still a bit odd for me to stand in this historic space. See this big beautiful painting staring back at me,» she said. «Even if it's all still a bit awkward for me, I do recognize why moments like these are important. Why all of this is absolutely necessary. Traditions like this matter, not just for those of us who hold these positions, but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy.»

Tradition holds that the current president hosts their predecessor for their official White House portrait unveiling, but former President Donald Trump, a relentless critic of Obama, did not do so. That led to President Joe Biden hosting his former boss for Wednesday's ceremony.









Photo:bloomberg.com















