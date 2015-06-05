Occasional rain forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rain is forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan on June 5, "Kazhydroment" informs.

Strong wind is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind and fog at night in spots are forecast for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog at night and in the morning is expected in Mangystau region.

A strong heat wave is expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.

A fire risk is high in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions.