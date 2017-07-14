Occasional rains forecast across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with occasional rains, hail, gusty wind and fog is expected across Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gales up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Gales may reach up to 23 mps in South Kazakhstan region.



Chances of hail will be high in all of the abovementioned regions, except for South Kazakhstan region. Hail is also expected in Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket Mangistau region.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.