Occasional rains heading towards S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold cyclone is heading towards Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

It will bring occasional rains to the west and, then, to the north and east of the country on April 21-23.



In southern Kazakhstan rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty wind. Northern Kazakhstan will see a mix of rain and snow and patches of fog.



Storm alert was issued for North Kazakhstan region on April 21. Southwestern wind with gusts ranging from 15-28 mps will hit the region. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in the city of Petropavlovsk on April 21.