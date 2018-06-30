Occasional rains, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 30, an unstable weather persists in most regions of Kazakhstan due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet Weather Service.

According to the weather forecasters, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s and it may hail in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions. Moreover, there is patchy fog at night and in the morning.

In Aktobe region, the wind speed will reach 16 m/s.

As to Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda East Kazakhstan regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Besides, hail is possible there.

Intense heat is expected in Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda regions.

There is still a high risk of fire in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.