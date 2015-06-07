EN
    10:13, 07 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Occasional rains to douse Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms and stiff wind will torment most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 7. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Hail may batter Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions as well. Extreme heat that took hold of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions on Saturday will persist. High fire hazard is forecast for Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

