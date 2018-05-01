EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 01 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Occasional rains to douse parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Parts of Kazakhstan will see occasional rains with thunderstorms and hail on Tuesday, May 1. Southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Foggy and windy conditions are forecast for parts of the country as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions. Meteorologists warn that gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.

    Thunderstorm is expected in parts of South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!