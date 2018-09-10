EN
    09:17, 10 September 2018

    Occasional rains to hit Kazakhstan on Monday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday. Only the west, south and southeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Bleak wind, dust storm, and patches of fog will be observed in some parts of Kazakhstan throughout the day, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan will see patches of fog.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

     

     

