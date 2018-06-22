Occasional rains, wind forecast for Kazakhstan June 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will remain in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, June 22. Meteorologists predict occasional rains with thunderstorms, bleak wind in the north and hail in the center of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, some parts of Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of 25 mps are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in most parts of Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.