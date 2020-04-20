EN
    08:12, 20 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Occasional showers expected in some parts of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers are forecast only for the northwest of the country.

    Some parts of the country, according to meteorologists, will see dust storm and gusty wind.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

    Chances of thunderstorms will be high in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.


