Occasional showers forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. According to meteorologists, rains will douse the greater part of the country, whereas only the south will enjoy fair weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, squall, hail, and fog are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Squall may hit Atyrau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Mangistau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Karaganda will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme heat will linger in Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

High fire hazard is still in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.