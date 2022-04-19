EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Occasional showers, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan 19 Apr

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 19 April. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind may strengthen up to 23-25 mps in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan, north and center of Aktobe, and center of Pavlodar regions.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that six regions of the country had been put of storm alert.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!