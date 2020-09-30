Occasional showers heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, occasional showers will douse the north of the country on October 1-3 due to the northwestern cyclone.

Only western Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation.

Patches of fog, gusty wind, and dust storms are in store for some parts of the country.