Occasional showers in store for regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that occasional showers, hail, wind, and patches of fog are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 1, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.



Fervent heat will grip Mangistau and Atyrau regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.