Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan on July 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by showers with thunderstorms is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is forecast only for the south and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Winds gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.