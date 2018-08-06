Occasional showers to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will remain in most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 6, Kazinform reports. Chances of occasional showers, stiff wind, hail, and patches of fog will be high across the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.



North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.



Probability of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.



Sweltering heat is forecast for Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.