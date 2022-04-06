EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:42, 06 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Occasional showers to douse parts of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast for western, northern, central, and southern Kazakhstan, as well as mountainous areas. Gusty wind, thunderstorm, fog, and dust storms are in store for regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in mountainous parts of Turkestan, southeast of Mangistau, southeast of Kostanay, north of Akmola, west and north of North Kazakhstan, south and east of Atyrau, west of West Kazakhstan, center of Kyzylorda, north of Karaganda, and west of East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Parts of Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.


    Kazhydromet
