Occasional showers to douse regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty wind, and hail are in the weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 22. Fog will blanket the north of Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning. Weather without precipitation is expected in the south and west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, parts of Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.



Chances of squall will be high in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.



Hail is possible in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



It may be foggy in North Kazakhstan region.



Fervent heat will persist in Atyrau, parts of Aktobe, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Meteorologists warn of extreme fire hazard in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.