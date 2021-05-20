Occupational safety concept until 2030 under development in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chairman of the Labor Ministry’s Labor, Social Protection, and Migration Committee, Chief State Labor Inspector Tolegen Ospankulov told about the development of an occupational safety concept in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ospankulov, the Labor Ministry has been developing a draft concept of occupational safety until 2030 laying out systemic measures ensuring active participation of social partnership parties in developing a risk-orientated national labor protection management system. The regulatory work is planned to be finalized this year.

He noted that the new general agreement for 2021/23 in implementing the roadmap was signed on March 12.

In Ospankulov’s words, the document’s main aim is to promote the principles of decent labor, that is highly efficient labor in decent production, social and labor, and safe conditions when fully employed, decent salary, job satisfaction, and opportunities for making full use of skills.

Notably, according to the Labor Ministry, 462 workers have suffered and 59 have died at enterprises in Kazakhstan in the first four months of 2021.