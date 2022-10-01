EN
    07:00, 01 October 2022

    October 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 1.

    EVENTS

    1718 – The city of Semipalatinsk is founded.

    1921 – Kazakh radio begins to broadcast from Orenburg, the Kazakh capital at the time.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Greece establish diplomatic relations.

    2011 – The Kazakh delegation presents its bid book to hold the 2017 World Winter Universiade in Almaty at the FISU headquarters.

    2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Klagenfurt.

    2021 – The official ceremony of opening of the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan takes place at the EXPO 2020 International Exhibition in Dubai, the UAE.


