October 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 1.

DATES

Day of Radio Workers in Kazakshtan

October 1 is declared the official Day of Radio Workers in Kazakhstan by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 13, 2021.

Day of Senior Citizens in Kazakhstan

The International Day of Older Persons was instituted at the 45th session of the UN General Assembly in 1990.The Day of Senior Citizens in Kazakhstan is marked on the same day it is commemorated globally.

EVENTS

1718 - Semipalatinsk (present-day – Semey) is founded in what now called East Kazakhstan region. Semipalatinsk region is unveiled solemnly on October 1, 1854. In 1997, Semipalatinsk region becomes a part of East Kazakhstan region.

1791 – Zyryanovskoye village is established. In 2019 it is renamed into Altai.

1921 – Qazaq Radiosy airs for the first time from then-capital of Kazakhstan, Orenburg. Today 90% of Kazakhstanis listen to Qazaq Radiosy on a daily basis.

1932 – A pedagogic institute is established in Uralsk. In 2003 it is given the name of Makhambet Utemissov.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hellenic Republic establish the diplomatic relations. The Kazakh Embassy in Greece has been operating since 2009.

1998 – The Republican Young Talents Festival “Shabyt” takes place for the first time in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

2011 – Kazakhstan’s delegation presents its bid to host the Almaty World Winter Universiade 2017 at the FISU Headquarters in Brussels. An official decision on organization of the Universiade in Kazakhstan is made in Brussels on November 29, 2011. The XXVIII World Winter Universiade is successfully held in Almaty city from January 29 to February 8, 2017.

2013 – Following the International Conference on Green Bridge partnership program and the Astana EXPO-2017 Specialized Exhibition held in Astana, eight countries – Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Mongolia, Georgia, Germany, and Montenegro - ink the Charter of Cooperation under the Green Bridge partnership program.

2015 – Renowned Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov’s star is lit at the Alley of Stars in Almaty city. The star is designed by well-known sculptor Nurken Daukenov. Vinokurov arrives at the ceremony to unveil his star and leave his handprint there.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opens doors in Klagenfurt in the federal state of Carinthia in Austria.

2019 – An influential business publication Asiamoney honors the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) with an award “Overall BRI project or initiative of the year in Central and Eastern Europe and Central and West Asia region.

2020 – First-ever in Kazakhstan Yaskawa Motoman industrial robot is launched in Kentau.

2021 – The unveiling ceremony of Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai (UAE) takes place. The official delegation tours the pavilion and make an impressive journey through the pages of Kazakhstan’s history.