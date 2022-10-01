October 1. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of October.

NAMES

– writer, representative of critical realism in Kazakh literature of the 20th century, public figure, merited teacher of the Kazakh SSR, promoter of creation of new schools in villages.

Born in Turgai region, he graduated from the Kazakh-Russian school created by Ybyrai Altynsarin, primary school teachers’ training courses in Kostanay.

He taught the Russian language and literature to Kazakh children.

In 1913 he published the first Kazakh novel Kalym.

– Statesman and public figure, poet, publicist, literary critic.

Born in Turgai region, he graduated from the Central Asian Planned Economy Institute, Academy of Social Sciences under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Between 1960 and 1961 he served as an advisor to the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR. In 1961 he was Deputy, First Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Committee of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR. In 1967 and 1970 he acted as Minister of Culture of the Kazakh SSR.

– first Kazakh anthropologist, founder of anthropological school of Kazakhstan, Kazakhs’ genetic structure researcher.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Mendygarinsk Pedagogical College, Kazakh State University.

In 1984 he got his PhD degree. He was the professor, academician of the National Science Academy of Kazakhstan, member-correspondent of the Academy of Sciences of the Institute of Bologna, Shoqan Walikhanov Prize laureate, honored worker of science and technology of Kazakhstan.

– Statesman of Kazakhstan, First Foreign Minister of independent Kazakhstan, diplomat.

Born in Semey city, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

He served as Director of the Diplomacy Institute – deputy rector of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

– Kazakh statesman.

Born in Chimkent city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinarian Institute.

Between 2016 and 2017, he served as Deputy PM of Kazakhstan, and in 2018-2020 Agriculture Minister.

– Chairman of the Board – rector Shakarim University in Semey city.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Semey State University.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

– Chairman of the Committee for the development of interethnic relations of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau region, he is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Science of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, graduated from the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his recent post in March 2021.