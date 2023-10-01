October 1. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of October.

Orazak Ismagulov (1930) – first Kazakh anthropologist, founder of Kazakhstan’s anthropology school,.

Tuleutay Suleimenov (1941) - First Minister of Foreign Affairs of independent Kazakhstan, diplomat.

Baurzhan Yerdembekov (1974) – Chairman of the Management Board – Rector of the NJSC Shakarim University in Semey.

Galym Shoikin (1977) – Chairman of the Committee for Development of Interethnic Relations of the Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan

Spandiyar Kobeyev (1878-1956) – writer, honored teacher of the Kazakh SSR. He opened a number of schools in rural areas.

Ilyas Omarov (1912-190) – statesman, public activist, poet and publicist, literary critic.