EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 01 October 2023 | GMT +6

    October 1. Today's Birthdays

    timeline
    Photo: Kazinform

    Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of October.

    Orazak Ismagulov (1930) – first Kazakh anthropologist, founder of Kazakhstan’s anthropology school,.

    Tuleutay Suleimenov (1941) - First Minister of Foreign Affairs of independent Kazakhstan, diplomat.

    Baurzhan Yerdembekov (1974) – Chairman of the Management Board – Rector of the NJSC Shakarim University in Semey.

    Galym Shoikin (1977) – Chairman of the Committee for Development of Interethnic Relations of the Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan

    Spandiyar Kobeyev (1878-1956) – writer, honored teacher of the Kazakh SSR. He opened a number of schools in rural areas. 

    Ilyas Omarov (1912-190) – statesman, public activist, poet and publicist, literary critic.

    Tags:
    Birthdays
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!