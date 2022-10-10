October 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 10th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 10.

1939– Ulytau district is established. Currently it stretches over 12,000 ha. More than 600 historical monuments can be found across Ulytau district, like Zhoshy Khan Mausoleum (12th century), monuments dating back to the 8th-13th centuries - Dombaul, Alasha Khan Mausoleum, Baskamyr, Altynshoky and Khan Orda (15th century). State National Museum of History and Culture and Open-Air Museum became tourist attractions.

1997– First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered his first State-of-the-Nation Address «Prosperity, security and improvement of welfare of all Kazakhstanis». The document serves as a long-term strategy on Kazakhstan's development based on the global experience and the country's own practice.

1999– Election of deputies to the Majilis (lower chamber of the Parliament) is held.

2000– The Eurasian Economic Community consisting of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan is established.

2013– An official opening of the anniversary exhibition of Kazakh artist Aubakir Ismailov is held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris as part of the 192nd session of the UNESCO Executive Committee.

2016 – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia establish Trans-Caspian international Transport Route international association.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Shymbulak is recognized as the most popular ski resort in CIS.

2019– Almaty hosts 1st International Denis Ten Memorial Challenge with the participation of athletes from 18 countries of the world. The tournament dedicated to the memory of Kazakh-born Olympi Games prizewinner world-famous Denis Ten, was held under the aegis of the ISU at the Halyk Arena multifunctional complex.