October 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of October.

NAMES

– Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Nurlan Akshanov (1976)– Deputy CEO of Otbasy Bank of Kazakhstan

Galymzhan Yeleuov (1978)– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Malik Olzhabekov (1986)– Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

Chingis Agzhanbayev (1989) – ethics commissioner at Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.