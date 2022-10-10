EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 10 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 10. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of October.

    NAMES

    Alimzhan Kurtayev (1958) – Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.


    Nurlan Akshanov (1976)– Deputy CEO of Otbasy Bank of Kazakhstan


    Galymzhan Yeleuov (1978)– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.


    Malik Olzhabekov (1986)– Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.


    Chingis Agzhanbayev (1989) – ethics commissioner at Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.


    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!