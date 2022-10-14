October 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 14th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 14.

DATES

World Standards Day is celebrated each year on October 14, honoring the efforts of the thousands of experts who develop voluntary standards.

World Cavity-Free Future Day held on October 14 each year is a global oral health initiative committed to fighting against the initiation and progression of dental caries, created and run by the Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future (ACFF ).

EVENTS

1939 – Zhambyl region is founded in southern Kazakhstan, with the city of Taraz as its administrative center.

1994 – The statue erected to mark the 100th anniversary of poet Saken Seifullin is unveiled in Nur-Sultan city.

1994 – Kazakhstan becomes a signatory to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

2002 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the capsule laying ceremony to begin the construction of Adtana Airport.

2008 – The Astana-Shchuchinsk highway opens for traffic.

2011 – The opening of the Stella of Peace monument takes place in the city of Semey following the international forum for a nuclear-free world.

2015 – Astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov hands over the national flag that he took with him into space to then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2016 – The capital of Egypt holds a solemn ceremony of unveiling of the statue to the prominent Kazakh poet, writer and educator Abai. The bust is sited at Cairo’s Freedom and Friendship Park.

2017 – The bronze sculpture to the legendary Kazakh band Dos Mukasan is installed in Atyrau city. It stands on the granite pedestal in the city’s retro park.

2019 – Kazakhstani Meruert Kamalidenova wins gold at the World Youth Chess Championship in India.

2020 – The National Library of Portugal holds a presentation of the Book of Words by Abai in Portuguese.

2020 – Radio PIK100FM together with the fan club Dimash Latvia Dears declares October of 2020 the month of Dimash in Lithuania.