    08:00, 15 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 15. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of October.

    Saken Seifullin (1894-1938)- writer, one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature, poet, screenwriter, prominent statesman.






    Abu Sarsenbayev (1905-1995) - poet, journalist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, veteran of the Great Patriotic War.






    Zhayik Bekturov (1912-1998) – writer, translator, journalist, member of the SSR and Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, member of the geographical society.






    Sain Muratbekov (1936-2007)– writer, journalist, Mukhtar Auezov Prize laureate, State Prize laureate, Tarlan independent prize laureate.






    Myrzabek Rysbekov (1958) – Rector of the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy.







    Gulssara Arystankulova (1971) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France.
