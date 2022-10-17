EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 17 October 2022 | GMT +6

    October 17. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of October.

    NAMES

    Gumar Dyussembayev (1956) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Academy of Labour and Social Relations.

    He took up his current post in June 2017.

    Tolkyn Zabirova (1970) – Kazakh pop and opera singer.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

    Yerlan Kiyassov (1973) – Chairman of the Board of the National Center for Expertise of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, Central Asian University, gained his master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh national University.

    He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!