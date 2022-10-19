October 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of October.

–Kazakh officer who first raised the Soviet flag over at the Reichstag building in Berlin, People's Hero.

Toregeldy Sharmanov (1930) - President of Kazakhstan’s Nutrition Academy, scholar, hygienist, nutrition expert, founder of the national nutrition school, PhD, Professor, academician of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Yessetzhan Kossubayev (1955)– Chairman of the Board of the State Centre for National Cinema Support.

Rakhimzhan Otarbayev (1956-2018) – Prominent writer, playwright, professor, academician of the Chingiz Aitmatov International Public Academy.

Bibinor Tenelbayeva (1977)– Editor-in-Chief of Kazinform International News Agency of the President’s TV & Radio Complex.

Bakytbek Tashenev (1977) – Chairman of the Committee for State Property and Privatization of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

Berik Bekenov (1980) – Chairman of the Board of JSC QazIndustry.

Askar Zhambakin (1985) – Vice Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.