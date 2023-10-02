October 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 2.

EVENTS

1982 – The Tlendiyev Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra is founded in Kazakhstan.

1991 – First Kazakh astronaut, people’s hero Tokhtar Aubakirov departs into space on the Soyuz TM-13 space aircraft and returns back to Earth after 7 days 22 hours, and 13 minutes spent on the MIR orbital station.

1992 - The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research opens its doors.

2009 – Kazakhstan is elected to the Council of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) through open voting.

2013 – The Kazakhstan Film Academy opens in Almaty city.

2016 – An official ceremony of establishment of the Mexico-Kazakhstan friendship parliamentary group takes place at the General Congress of the United Mexican States on the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy.

2019 – The archeological artifacts presumably dated back to the Golden Horde era are unearthed in Ualikhanovsk district, North Kazakhstan region.

2020 – The Club of Young Experts opens at the Senate of Kazakhstan.